Best Football Movie Ever Bracket: Part 11

We’re halfway through the second round, and today’s matchup is between No. 7 “The Longest Yard” and No. 15 “Varsity Blues.”

“Varisty Blues” finished the first round with a big upset over No. 2 “Brian’s Song,” winning with 51 percent of the votes (293-276), the closest matchup so far in the tournament.

“The Longest Yard” (the original version) defeated No. 10 “Invincible” with 56 percent of the votes (121-94).

The winner of this matchup will go on to face the winner between No. 6 “Rudy” or No. 14 “Any Given Sunday.”

Will Mox take the Coyotes on to the next round or will Crewe’s jailhouse team come out on top? Sound off!

