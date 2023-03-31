The Joe Burrow Foundation: How the Cincinnati QB continues to give back

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow launched The Joe Burrow Foundation in 2022. The foundation focuses on improving the lives of those in Ohio and Louisiana; two places that have made Burrow the person and player he is today.

The foundation aims to help those with mental illnesses and even those with food insecurity. Burrow’s foundation made headlines when he came up with a competition between the Cincinnati Bengals fans and the LSU football fans; the goal was for his fans to purchase apparel for their respective city.

Here’s the kicker (pun intended), all proceeds went back to The Joe Burrow Foundation.

But wait, there’s more!

Just recently, The Joe Burrow Foundation gave back again.

This time, the goal was to help children during their spring break. The foundation joined My Why (this nonprofit shares the same goal as The Joe Burrow Foundation) and made sure that 8,000 Cincinnati students had food at home during the break. These students went home with lots of nutritious food, like fruit and other snacks.

From paying medical bills to grant programs, The Joe Burrow Foundation shows no signs of slowing down its efforts to give back to the children of Ohio and Louisiana. Whether Burrow is calling plays on the turf or giving back to the two cities that gave him his start, there is no denying that Burrow is incredible on and off of the field.

To learn more about the foundation and to donate, visit The Joe Burrow Foundation website.