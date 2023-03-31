Tarell Basham to Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the board again in NFL free agency.

This time, they’ve dipped into the pass-rushing market, as edge defender Tarell Basham has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Bengals.

Basham’s agency confirmed the news on Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 266-pound Basham was selected in the third round (80th overall) by way of the Ohio Bobcats by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, the Ohio native has played for the Colts, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans.

For his career, Basham has accounted for 72 tackles, 12 sacks, 35 QB hits, an interception, and a defensive touchdown across 82 career games (18 starts) while playing defensive end and outside linebacker.

Collegiately, Basham is the Bobcats’ all-time sack leader at 29.5.

This past season, Basham appeared in just seven games — two for the Cowboys and five for the Titans — recording five tackles and one QB hit. He actually earned a career-best 73.7 Pro Football Focus grade.

This is very likely a minimal deal that doesn’t guarantee Basham a spot on the 53-man roster. As it stands now, he’ll likely be competing with Jeff Gunter and Jeff Gunter for a fifth defensive end spot if the Bengals keep that many.

Welcome back to Ohio!

