Bengals News (3/4): Finding the fits

Combine Quick Hits: Fellow Buckeyes QB Emulating Burrow; Local Knowledge As Bengals Mull TEs And Here's Three To Watch

INDIANAPOLIS _ Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin says he only compares Joe Burrow, his quarterback, to Joe Burrow, a Pro Bowler and two-time winner of the AFC North.

NFL Draft Scouting Report: Is Tulane Green Wave RB Tyjae Spears a Good Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Offense? - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

NFL Draft Scouting Report: Is Tulane Green Wave RB Tyjae Spears a Good Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Offense?

Could Bengals go back to the LSU well with DB Jay Ward?

Could the Bengals take another impact player from LSU?

Bengals sound happy with 4 spots on the OL in 2023

The Bengals provided some interesting notes about the state of the line in front of Joe Burrow.

Around the League

Jerry Jones won't 'get discouraged' by title drought, puts all eyes on '23

The Cowboys are now 27 seasons removed from their last Super Bowl after losing in the playoffs for the second straight year to the 49ers, but owner Jerry Jones is not fixated on the championship drought; just the quest to get it done in 2023.

Sources - Raiders plan to use franchise tag on Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards last season, is expected to be given the franchise tag by the Raiders, sources told ESPN.

Nick Bosa believes teaming up with his brother Joey Bosa 'might break the NFL'

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa believes if he and his brother Joey Bosa teamed up one day it would "break the NFL."

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Kentucky QB Will Levis brimming with confidence: 'I want to be the greatest of all time'

Kentucky’s Will Levis, a likely top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, spoke Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine and -- in under 15 minutes -- presented himself as arguably the most self-assured QB in this year’s class.

Cowboys to franchise tag RB Tony Pollard if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

The Dallas Cowboys will place the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard if the two sides cannot reach a long-term deal before March 7's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.