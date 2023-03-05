Which Bengals player would be the best to go on vacation with?

The offseason is here here. Which means we can chat about things that ultimately won’t impact the team but are still fun and wholesome.

So now... which Bengals player do you think would be the best to go on vacation with?

Sure, Ja’Marr Chase might seem like the coolest guy on the team.

But with Ted Karras, you wouldn’t even have to go somewhere nice. He can make any situation entertaining. Just think about the sendoff he gave Tennessee last year.

WATCH the most excited Bengal of them all (Karras) leaving the field and GIVING IT to Titans fans, this is AWESOME #Bengals #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/Dqea5XYHb8 — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) November 27, 2022

B.J. Hill, meanwhile, seems like the kind of dude you’d want in your corner, which is a good attribute to have on a journey to unfamiliar territory. Think about how he defended his teammate, Joseph Ossai, at his very lowest moment after the biggest game of the season.

This was the scene at Joseph Ossai’s locker with BJ Hill stepping in to provide support https://t.co/8vn1OOlhOQ pic.twitter.com/nbUnoCkzfp — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 30, 2023

Okay, your turn. Give me your suggestions for who would be the best to take a trip with. And, by the way, feel free to include coaches or front office staff if you like.