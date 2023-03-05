 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which Bengals player would be the best to go on vacation with?

With such a lovable roster, it’s hard to pick just one.

By Dadio Makdook
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC at NFC Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The offseason is here here. Which means we can chat about things that ultimately won’t impact the team but are still fun and wholesome.

So now... which Bengals player do you think would be the best to go on vacation with?

Sure, Ja’Marr Chase might seem like the coolest guy on the team.

But with Ted Karras, you wouldn’t even have to go somewhere nice. He can make any situation entertaining. Just think about the sendoff he gave Tennessee last year.

B.J. Hill, meanwhile, seems like the kind of dude you’d want in your corner, which is a good attribute to have on a journey to unfamiliar territory. Think about how he defended his teammate, Joseph Ossai, at his very lowest moment after the biggest game of the season.

Okay, your turn. Give me your suggestions for who would be the best to take a trip with. And, by the way, feel free to include coaches or front office staff if you like.

