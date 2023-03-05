Hayden Hurst reportedly a free agent target for Browns

It appears the Cleveland Browns are eyeing multiple Cincinnati Bengals who are entering NFL free agency.

Earlier this week, news broke that the Browns are set to make a run at safety Jessie Bates.

Now, Jared Mueller of our own Dogs by Nature reports that impending free agent tight end Hayden Hurst is a potential target for the Browns.

Mueller also added this nugget on Bates:

“The Jessie Bates III rumor is real but Bates is hoping for a contract that blows people away.”

In 13 games last season, Hurst grabbed 52 passes (68 targets) for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Then in three playoff games, he hauled in 13 passes (17 targets) for 141 yards and one score.

The Bengals hope to re-sign Hurst, who is hitting free agency after signing a one-year deal in the 2022 offseason. Spotrac is currently projecting him to sign another one-year deal, this one being for $6.8 million. He made $3.5 million last season.

The 29-year-old Hurst will turn 30 in August, so he’s probably not getting a contract that lasts more than 2–3 years. Still, he was an important piece of this offense last season, so hopefully, the Bengals can re-sign him to another team-friendly deal that gives him a nice payday.