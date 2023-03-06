Bengals News (3/6): Looking for the right fit

Four Cincinnati Bengals Targets That Boosted Their Stock at 2023 NFL Combine

The tight ends in this class shined bright on Saturday. We covered them and named some potential Bengals targets here. Outside of tight end, which players on Cincinnati's radar shined the brightest? Here are four prospects that boosted their stock at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Biggest Bengals takeaways from 2023 NFL scouting combine

Perhaps moreso than usual, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, director of player personnel Duke Tobin and an assortment of other coaches met with the media and offered insightful comments about the team.

Bengals coaching staff waiting to see what surprises free agency brings

Taylor got an idea of what each of them was thinking during the exit interview process after a loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, but those informal sit downs didn’t eliminate all the uncertainty his coaching staff feels once the free agency period starts.

Cowboys and Dalton Schultz could have impact on Bengals, Hayden Hurst

There’s a chance the Dallas Cowboys will help in this regard by not retaining star Dalton Schultz. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported that a reunion between the Cowboys and Schultz seems unlikely.

Darrin Simmons offers revealing quote about Bengals’ punter outlook

Last year’s switch from Kevin Huber to Drue Chrisman was a necessary one. But while the latter provided an upgrade, there were drawbacks to the switch beyond simply disrupting the chemistry of the unit.

Bengals continue to look for ‘right fits’ on roster, locker room

The Bengals already had their evaluations of players on their board, but the Combine is still “100 percent necessary” to help confirm what they thought about prospects and to start really diving into the personalities of who these guys are.

Former Cincinnati Bearcats Tight End Josh Whyle: Bengals Offense Has 'Been Hard To Miss'

Whyle set the all-time UC tight end touchdown record this past season. He has been a strong receiver and blocker over his career at UC and would've entered last year's draft if he didn't get hurt at the end of the season.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 4: Jahmyr Gibbs, Broderick Jones impress

While several prospects chose not to perform all of the athleticism tests, many of those who partook in the events at Lucas Oil Stadium wowed scouts with their speed in the 40-yard dash, their agility in shuttle drills and their explosiveness in the broad and vertical jumps. Some exceeded expectations, causing their draft stock to rise; others displayed flaws in their speed and/or athleticism (or chose not to perform), hurting their chances of being selected on Day 1 or Day 2 when the draft begins in Kansas City, Missouri (April 27-29).

Ravens headed toward tagging QB Lamar Jackson if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

The exclusive tag, last used in 2021 by the Cowboys on Dak Prescott, ensures Jackson cannot negotiate with any other teams in free agency, and it will cost the Ravens around $45 million in 2023 -- the average of the top-five prior year salaries at QB at the conclusion of this offseason's restricted free agent signing period on April 21. However, if Baltimore decides to use the non-exclusive tag it will cost the team $32.4 million in 2023, and both sides will have until July 17 to reach a long-term deal.

Rams give veteran WR Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that the Rams have given Allen Robinson's agents permission to seek a trade, per sources informed of the situation. Pelissero added that L.A. is willing to pay a portion of Robinson's $15.25 million guaranteed salary to facilitate a deal.