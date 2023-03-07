Bengals meet with one of the top offensive line prospects

The Cincinnati Bengals had a much improved offensive line last season, but by the time the AFC Championship game rolled around, injuries had piled up and the line was in rough shape.

Now as the NFL Draft approaches, the Bengals are once again looking to improve their line and give the best protection possible for Joe Burrow.

One of the top offensive tackle prospects in the upcoming draft is Tennessee Volunteers’ tackle Darnell Wright.

On Monday, Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network reported that the Bengals were one of many teams that met with the standout tackle.

The list includes the Bengals, Falcons, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, Lions, Colts, Chiefs, Jaguars, Titans, Ravens, and Commanders.

Wright was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of high school and has positioned himself as one of the best prospects in the 2023 draft.

In 2022, Wright dominated at right tackle for the Volunteers, earning First-Team All-SEC honors after not allowing a sack in 19 consecutive games to end his college career.

Wright played in 47 career college games, making 42 starts with 27 of those at right tackle, 13 at left tackle, and two at right guard.

For an offensive line that will be looking to fill an open tackle spot for next season, Wright would be a great pickup for the Bengals if they are able to get him in the draft.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!