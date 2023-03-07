Joe Burrow book to be released next month

Winning a National Championship and making it to a Super Bowl before your 26th birthday is cool and all, but how many of your friends can say they had a book written about them at that age as well?

Joe Burrow continues to be the exception to the rule.

The face of the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback will be all over bookshelves in the near future as a book following his journey to stardom is set to release in April.

“From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown” was written by Sam Smathers, Burrow’s youth football coach, and co-author Scott Burson.

Burrow’s upbringing from all over the midwest to eventually southeastern Ohio is the pinnacle of humble beginnings. Add in a transition from a hopeful hoops star to gutsy high school quarterback only thickens the plot, and we haven’t even gotten to the good stuff yet.

Needless to say, Burrow’s story from Athens to Cincinnati is a remarkable one, and it’s still far from over.

Will you be picking up a copy when it hits stores? Let us know in the comments!