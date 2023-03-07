Bengals News (3/7): Duke Tobin describes how he works with Joe Burrow

Training Room Facelift Mirrors Bengals Efficient Playoff Formula

Matt Summers, ending his first season as the Bengals director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer, is watching the roomy $3 million project create a recovery wing in the training room as well as expanding the rehab and treatment areas while keeping the trainers in the heart of the locker room.

Cincinnati Bengals Select Offensive Tackle Anton Harrison In The Athletic's Latest Mock Draft

"Harrison would be a pick for the present and the future," Brugler wrote. "Because of his experience at both left and right tackle, he could serve as a swing tackle as a rookie while he continues to develop — especially his play strength. Then, with Jonah Williams in the final year of his deal, Harrison also would give the organization a long-term plan at left tackle."

Full List of Players Cincinnati Bengals Met With During 2023 NFL Combine

While it's unclear how many formal meetings they had with players, which last 18 minutes a piece, we do know they met with 21 prospects, including plenty of tight ends, running backs and cornerbacks.

Bengals 3-round mock draft after scouting combine gets interesting

Going double offensive linemen over the opening rounds might seem a bit strange. But it’s heavily dependent on what the team does in free agency. If key names like Hayden Hurst, Eli Apple, Vonn Bell and Germaine Pratt all return — and they all technically could with a bit of help from the market — it’s a viable strategy.

Duke Tobin details how he works with Joe Burrow on Bengals

But tucked into an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio was Tobin going into a little detail about his relationship with Burrow: “I’ve got a great relationship with him. I lean on him to give me ideas, give me thoughts, you know, what are you seeing? Especially on the offensive side of the ball. What makes you more comfortable? This or this? Those are things that are important.”

Bengals: Here are all the available free agent running backs in 2023

Conventional wisdom says the Bengals will use a draft pick on the position, likely in the mid-rounds. But the devalued nature of the position and number of names on the open market could always encourage a free-agency signing.

Bengals' Never-Ending Search for Linemen Continues

The Bengals have struggled to develop linemen of late, and at pick No. 28 Cincy won't be in a position to select an elite prospect. Still, several intriguing talents figure to be available in the draft, with an eye toward stepping in (on either side) as a 2024 starter. These prospects include Anton Harrison of Oklahoma, Tennessee's Darnell Wright, and Dewand Jones of Ohio State.

Around the league

2023 NFL free agency: Players who could be underpriced, overpriced

Predicting free agency is difficult, but here's a look at some of the players headed for the market who I would want to sign for value -- and some others who could end up agreeing to contracts that might look the worst, from a team's perspective, in a few years' time.

2023 NFL free agency: Five teams that most need to make major moves

We're closing in on the start of NFL free agency, and this much we already know: It's going to be a wild and crazy ride once again. The last few years of free agency have taught us that very few teams are willing to stand pat if they have options. There are going to be big swings and blockbuster deals, and it's going to be fun as hell to watch from this vantage point.

Packers RB Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' offseason rumors: 'I hope he is not going nowhere'

"I hope he is not going nowhere," Aaron Jones said Tuesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "Especially not Vegas. You know he played with Tae (Davante Adams), so I hope that wouldn't happen. He's my quarterback, so I hope he's back. If he's back, we are ready to ball with him. If not, then we have Jordan Love, who's more than capable, and he's ready to ball as well and ready for his shot."

Saints, QB Derek Carr agree to four-year, $150 million contract

The New Orleans Saints and Derek Carr have agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract that includes $100 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday morning, per sources informed of the situation.