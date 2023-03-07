 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Mixon’s home involved in a police investigation after reports of shots being fired

No arrests have been made yet.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Ravens at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hamilton County police are conducting an investigation following reports of gunshots being fired outside the home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon late Monday night.

According to a report from FOX19, police entered the Anderson Township home of Mixon after responding to a call of shots being fired that left a juvenile injured. The juvenile was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The nature and cause of the juvenile’s injuries have not been confirmed.

Police remained on the scene for several hours, placed an evidence marker, and even extended crime scene tape onto Mixon’s property, but it has since been removed, and police left the area without making an arrest pending further investigation.

Mike Dardis of WLWT spoke with Mixon’s sister, who said her brother was not involved in the shooting.

In an unrelated situation, Mixon had charges of aggravated menacing filed and later dropped against him in early February.

The Bengals have yet to officially release a statement. We will update this story as more details come out

Be sure to read the entire FOX19 report for more details on the situation.

