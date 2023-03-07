Bengals making huge upgrades to training room

By the time training camp rolls around for the Cincinnati Bengals, its players will be training and recovering in style.

The franchise is currently in the process of upgrading the training room inside Paycor Stadium. Plans to do so were first blueprinted last April when Matt Summers was hired as the team’s new athletic trainer.

The renovations will “create a recovery wing in the training room as well as expanding the rehab and treatment areas while keeping the trainers in the heart of the locker room,” per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. The total cost of the project is $3 million.

While this has been in motion for nearly an entire year, the timing of the announcement comes a week after the Bengals received a D- grade for their training room in the first-ever NFLPA league-wide report card.

This will hopefully bump that grade up once players get to use it next season.