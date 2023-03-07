Should the Bengals consider signing Donovan Smith after being cut by Bucs?

We are one week out from the NFL’s legal tampering period and seeing if the Cincinnati Bengals are once again major players in the free agent market. As teams prepare for the new league year, we are starting to see roster cuts take place.

A position group the Bengals and their fans will certainly be monitoring is the offensive lineman market. On Tuesday, a bigger name became available, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released left tackle Donovan Smith.

Smith is a left tackle, the position Jonah Williams started at last season. There have been debates around Williams’ performance as he heads in to the last season of his rookie contract. Williams appears set to play out his fifth-year option in 2023.

There have been fewer debates around Smith’s career production, and he could be an improvement to an offensive line that grew a lot from 2021 but struggled as injuries started to stack up at the end of 2022.

With Joe Burrow leading the team to back-to-back AFC Championship games, protection for him should still be a top priority for Duke Tobin and company as they shape the roster this offseason.

Smith has been a starting left tackle for a Super Bowl champion, so he also could bring that winning experience to a locker room that has gotten close but not quite finished the job.

