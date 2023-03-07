 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Tag, You’re It!

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t use the Franchise Tag on Sunday, but neither did a lot of other teams, creating interesting Free Agency opportunities. We look at one defensive option set to hit the open market, as well as the tight end position, wherein the team seems to be very interested.

By Anthony Cosenza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The 2023 NFL Combine is in the books and the Cincinnati Bengals did their due diligence with a number of intriguing prospects. One position group getting a lot of pre-draft attention by the club was the tight ends, showing their keen interest there.

More immediately, their eyes are on free agency to fill needs. They didn’t tag anyone, but they’re going to go after many of their own free agents, while also looking for outside help.

We profile one defensive lineman this week, who could be a useful utility player on the defensive line. Cincinnati needs a pass-rushing boost up front and this particular player could be a handy tool for Lou Anarumo.

Join us at the special day and time of Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET for the live show, or catch it on your favorite streaming platform afterward!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

In This Stream

The Orange & Black Insider Bengals podcast

View all 749 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...