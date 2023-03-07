The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Tag, You’re It!

The 2023 NFL Combine is in the books and the Cincinnati Bengals did their due diligence with a number of intriguing prospects. One position group getting a lot of pre-draft attention by the club was the tight ends, showing their keen interest there.

More immediately, their eyes are on free agency to fill needs. They didn’t tag anyone, but they’re going to go after many of their own free agents, while also looking for outside help.

We profile one defensive lineman this week, who could be a useful utility player on the defensive line. Cincinnati needs a pass-rushing boost up front and this particular player could be a handy tool for Lou Anarumo.

Join us at the special day and time of Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET for the live show, or catch it on your favorite streaming platform afterward!