Bengals News (3/8): How Lamar Jackson’s future could impact Joe Burrow negotiations

Lamar Jackson's Uncertain Future Could Impact Cincinnati Bengals' Negotiations With Joe Burrow

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, which means the former NFL MVP is free to negotiate with teams once the legal tampering period begins next week.

Minor is shot at home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon

It is unclear whether or how Mixon, 26, is involved. Mixon’s representative and the Bengals did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cincinnati Bengals Select Notre Dame Tight End Michael Mayer In PFF's Latest 2023 Mock Draft

"Mayer is one of the highest-floor players in the draft," the article states. "You know you're getting a complete, productive tight end at the next level. However, can he separate enough to be a true difference-maker?"

Joe Mixon’s home in police investigation after reports of shots fired

According to Fox 19’s Chancelor Winn and Brian Planalp, deputies entered Mixon’s home five hours after responding to a “shots fired” call, though no arrests were made. Crime scene tape was removed at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Bengals again linked to Anton Harrison in a mock draft

Multiple experts left this year’s scouting combine thinking the Cincinnati Bengals will take Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Bengals met with Notre Dame DL Isaiah Foskey at scouting combine

According to Ryan Roberts of Irish Breakdown, the Bengals were one of seven teams to meet formally with Notre Dame’s all-time leader in sacks (26.5 — 22 of those came over his final two seasons).

Around the league

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 2.1: Raiders go up for C.J. Stroud; Colts select Anthony Richardson

UPDATE: When we originally published Mock 2.0 on Tuesday morning, I had Atlanta trading the No. 8 overall pick to Baltimore in exchange for Lamar Jackson, with the Ravens subsequently selecting Kentucky QB Will Levis. But later on Tuesday, after Baltimore placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported that Atlanta does not plan to pursue the former league MVP. So, in the wake of my colleague's reporting, I've tweaked this simulation a bit.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looking forward to his next extension: 'When that time comes, it will happen'

"I'm excited to be a Dallas Cowboy," Prescott said at the Grant Halliburton Foundation's Beacon of Hope luncheon about mental health awareness. "Always dreamed to be here. Now that I'm here, I don't expect to play for any other team. Now it's just about winning and now it's about to get that done and just to hear the [support from the] front office. Looking forward to an extension. When that time comes, it will happen. I'm with Stephen (Jones), it may just happen overnight. When it happens, it happens. It will be great."

2023 NFL free agency: Six ideal player-team fits based on win-share projections

If we examine the defenses that new Falcons coordinator Ryan Nielsen helped build as a member of the Saints' staff for the past six seasons (including a stint as co-defensive coordinator last season), we see a reliance on great safety play, with Malcolm Jenkins and Tyrann Mathieu coming to mind. Bates posted a top-five PFF run-stopping grade among safeties (84.8) in 2022; that ability would carry extra value in the NFC South, where the Panthers and Bucs will likely lean on the ground game while sorting out unsettled QB situations.

