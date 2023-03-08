Bengals met with Notre Dame DL Isaiah Foskey at NFL Combine

The Cincinnati Bengals have needs to address this off-season in free agency and the NFL Draft. There has been a lot of talk about tight ends, offensive linemen, and cornerbacks.

While those are logical spots to think Cincinnati would attack with the 28th overall pick, the Bengals have been known to simply select the best player available.

That player could be a defensive lineman, such as Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey. Per Irish Breakdown’s Ryan Roberts, Foskey had a meeting with the Bengals during the scouting combine in Indianapolis last weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 264-pound Foskey has had a great career in South Bend, finishing his collegiate career as the all-time leader in sacks at Notre Dame with 26.5. And 22 of those sacks came in just the last two seasons.

Foskey has drawn comparisons to Yannick Ngakoue from the likes of Lance Zierlein. Oddly enough, Ngakoue has been pegged as a potential Bengals free agent target if they look to add to a pass rush that includes Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard and Joseph Ossai.

One could argue the Bengals should address other needs at pick No. 28, but if their method is BPA and Foskey is still on the board, it’s hard to imagine many other players beating him as the best player left.

