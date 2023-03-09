Bengals free agency prediction and fan poll: Germaine Pratt

Not many Cincinnati Bengals players have made more impactful plays than Germaine Pratt over the last 14 months.

Pratt’s game-sealing interception in the 2022 Wild Card Round won the Bengals their first playoff game in over 30 years, and he carried that momentum into his contract year, coming away with more game-changing turnovers and numerous standout performances as one of the team’s starting linebackers.

The player Pratt has developed into is exactly who the Bengals had in mind when they made him a third-round selection in 2019. Think about that for a second—the Bengals finally hit on a linebacker at that juncture following years of ineptitude. Pratt is a success story in more ways than one, which makes this case so interesting.

Both sides are at a crossroads. The club has never been known for paying linebackers top-of-the-market money, and Pratt has made it very clear he wants to play on third downs more often.

The role Pratt wants to have is what teammate Logan Wilson has earned with the defense. Such a role will come with a handsome contract, and likely from another team in the coming weeks, but there’s always a chance the road back home will be available should he not find what he’s looking for elsewhere.

Will the Bengals re-sign Germaine Pratt?

Prediction: No

