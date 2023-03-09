Bengals News (3/9): Familiar approach

Bengals Brace For Different Free Agency With Same Approach

The NFL's new year begins next week with the advent of free agency and even though the numbers are now in the astronomical billions, the philosophy remains grounded in the same economic principles that guided the Bengals through five straight playoff appearances from the previous decade to back-to-back AFC title game berths the last two seasons:

"Left guard is their weakest offensive line position and would be significantly upgraded by taking Powers away from the rival Ravens," Schatz wrote. "Powers ranked fourth last season in SIS points earned. He was second in run block win rate and 10th in pass block win rate (PBWR). The player he would be replacing, Cordell Volson, was 53rd and 60th, respectively."

“We’ll do our best,” Tobin said. “it’ll be largely dependent on what the rest of the league does with them, and if they’re out of our price range and we can’t fit them in, it’s unfortunate and we’ll have to find replacements for them.”

"Anyone familiar with Chad knows that he has always been a great ambassador for FAMU," vice president and director of athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said in the statement. "It's time to make it official. I am happy that we could reach an agreement to formalize his role with the University."

Truth be told, this was a tough pick to make because of all of the good selections for every single position of need. The running back market is filled to the brim with talent when they decide to move on from Joe Mixon (Kareem Hunt and Jamaal Williams are good options). Offensive line help is also available, with names like Orlando Brown Jr and Andre Dillard as possible options for the Bengals.

“The Bengals gave up 44 sacks in 2022, which tied for 20th in the NFL. They also ranked 30th in pass block win rate at a tick above 50%. As they get set to pay quarterback Joe Burrow on a big extension, they might want to do something about reducing the hits on him. Plus, La’el Collins is returning from a torn ACL, and Jonah Williams missed time during the playoffs with a dislocated kneecap, so depth is important. Harrison is tough to shake once he’s locked on in pass protection, and he allowed just two sacks over 34 games at Oklahoma (24 starts).”

Thus, Jimmy G is bound for free agency an offseason after he was expected to be traded. Garoppolo wasn't traded, of course, as a shoulder injury threw a monkey wrench into the Niners' best laid plans. Though Garoppolo's presence on the roster proved to be pivotal when Lance went down, he was also injured when a foot ailment ended his 2022 campaign. There was hope Garoppolo could be available for San Francisco had it advanced to the Super Bowl last season, so he should be good to go for whomever comes calling in free agency.

With Daron Payne getting the franchise tag in Washington, a lot of the defensive line focus in free agency will be on veteran Javon Hargrave, who is set to bank another lucrative contract at age 30. But Jones -- a third-round pick in 2019 who only became a full-time starter in Denver last season -- could end up being one of the biggest winners in the open market. He has 22 sacks in 56 career games (29 starts) and was just enjoying his best pro campaign before suffering a season-ending hip injury in Week 14. Per PFF, Jones generated 45 total pressures (tied for 11th among interior DL) with a 10.6 pressure percentage (11th, min. 200 pass rushes) in 2022, while also racking up 6.5 sacks. Jones figures to have multiple suitors, which could drive the price to the $18 million-per-year range.

Free agency is fast approaching, officially beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15, which is when NFL teams will start shelling out a whole lot of dough for veteran difference-makers. Ahead of the new league year, I wanted to highlight 10 boom-or-bust free agents, with ceiling and floor scenarios discussed for each player.

"Obviously, you know, I've been hearing a lot of trade talks," Hopkins told A.J. Hawk and Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. "I take things day for day, man. I don't look forward to the future. I live in the present moment. Right now, the Arizona Cardinals is the team and the roster that I'm on and I'm preparing myself for whatever the future holds. I don't really look forward to the future. I let you guys do that talk."