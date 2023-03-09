Bengals re-sign Joe Bachie and Jalen Davis

The Cincinnati Bengals have prioritized retaining talent over the past several seasons, and while adding players in free agency has aided their success, they seem set to continue keeping depth pieces at the right price.

With free agents like Jessie Bates III and Germaine Pratt set to leave, the Bengals have re-signed linebacker Joe Bachie and cornerback Jalen Davis, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The Bengals have since confirmed that Bachie has been re-signed.

The #Bengals are signing a few of their own, reaching deals with LB Joe Bachie and CB Jalen Davis, sources say. Bachie gets a 1-year deal rather than an RFA tender and Davis gets a 2-year deal. Cincy builds depth and continuity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2023

This will help shore up the depth for if the team loses Eli Apple and Pratt, two players that could both be heading elsewhere this offseason.

Bachie ended last season with 10 tackles. He had 30 in 2021, and if Pratt leaves, he should be set for a growing role this upcoming season.

Davis had a smaller role but has been on the Bengals since 2020. He had seven tackles in 2021 and just two last season.

The 5-foot-10 cornerback has been in the league since 2018 and has also spent time with the Dolphins and Cardinals. The injury to Chide Awuzie and then the potential exodus of Apple could mean Davis is in store for more snaps.

That said, these are solid signings for the Bengals and will at least ensure depth at positions they could have been thin at otherwise.