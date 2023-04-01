Bengals, Chiefs, and 49ers tied for highest-projected 2023 win totals

With arguably the best quarterback in the NFL on their roster and what most would consider the best wide receiver duo, the Cincinnati Bengals are primed for another massive season in 2023.

Having made it to two straight AFC Championship games behind superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati will be the easy favorite to win the AFC North, especially with the unknown surrounding Ravens’ star Lamar Jackson.

That said, sports betting is legal in Ohio, and fans can now wager on the Bengals' win total at DraftKings, which has it set at 11.5. The Chiefs and 49ers, both of which were in the conference championship games as well, are the only other two at 11.5.

The Super Bowl-making Eagles join the Jaguars and Bills at 10.5. Here is how the rest of the league looks as well.

NFL win totals are out @DKSportsbook



What's the first bet you're locking in? pic.twitter.com/QnEU5yM5jG

The ones that stand out to me the most are the Jets at 9.5 and the Ravens at 8.5. Both teams have issues that are not resolved at the most important position on the field. How that pans out could drastically impact these totals.

As for Cincinnati, it has shot up the list with a plethora of top-tier signings, including that of Orlando Brown Jr. and Irv Smith Jr.

Both players should be able to have an immediate impact on what was already one of the best offenses in the NFL last season. Retaining Germaine Pratt, despite losing both starting safeties was enormous.

There will be a few question marks in the division to look out for. How well will Kenny Pickett do in his second season at the helm in Pittsburgh? What will Deshaun Watson bring to Cleveland with more time in the system?

Those will need to be answered, but the answers could certainly bode well for the Bengals to top 11 wins this upcoming season.