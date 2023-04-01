 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Part 12

It’s time to find out with a good old-fashioned tournament!

By Jason Garrison
On to the final matchup of the second round, and this one is going to be a good one because both movies are great! This matchup is between No. 9 “Remember the Titans” and No. 16 “The Replacements.”

“Remember the Titans” slaughtered No. 8 “American Underdog” with 93 percent of the vote, earning 267 of 288 total votes.

“The Replacements” defeated No. 1 “Undefeated” in another one-sided matchup. Keanu Reeve’s football movie earned 79 percent of the vote (335-87) and knocked of the No. 1 overall seed.

“The Replacements” is more of a blend of football and comedy, and while “Remember the Titans” has some moments of levity, it has a much more serious tone.

Which movie will move on to the final four?

Poll

Which football movie is better?

This poll is closed

  • 75%
    Remember the Titans
    (169 votes)
  • 24%
    The Replacements
    (54 votes)
223 votes total Vote Now

