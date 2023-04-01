What was your favorite Bengals move of the offseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals lost one of the top free agents in the league in Jessie Bates, but somehow they still got better.

Duke Tobin really only made one splashy move, signing Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle. But even that wasn’t as splashy as it could’ve been, as the former Kansas City Chief will be making far less than most anticipated ($64 million across four years).

Not too long after that, the Bengals signed safety Nick Scott (three years, $12 million) to pair with Dax Hill. The best part is that they may have gotten more athletic at a fraction of the salary they would’ve had to pay Bates. (This is not to say that Scott will be able to do the things Bates can, just that this added dimension has value.)

The de facto GM also replaced Hayden Hurst with another tight end with great catching ability in Irv Smith, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, Smith (who signed for just $1.75 million) might even have more upside than his predecessor on account of his age (he’s only 25 years old) and injuries that prevented him from hitting his ceiling in the NFL thus far.

I love Hayden Hurst, but this is why I always preached patience.



Hurst: 7 million per year at age 30 when the season begins



Irv Smith Jr.: 1.75 million dollar contract at age 25 when the season starts



Duke Tobin masterclass — Der German Tiger (@DerGermanTiger) March 31, 2023

And, of course, Cincinnati re-signed outstanding linebacker Germaine Pratt, who was the hero of the team’s first playoff win in over three decades, to a very reasonable deal (three years, $20.25 million).

Other moves were:

Cornerback Sidney Jones, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders), one year, $1.13 million

Guard (now tackle) Cody Ford, formerly of the Arizona Cardinals, one year, $1.08 million

Re-signing guard Max Scharping, receiver Trent Taylor, running back Trayveon Williams, and free safety Michael Thomas

