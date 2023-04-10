Bengals meet with Tavius Robinson, per report

The NFL Draft is just around the corner, and the Cincinnati Bengals are in need of depth at the defensive line position.

The latest player Cincinnati has met with is Ole Miss defensive lineman Tavius Robinson recently, according to The Draft Network reporter Justin Melo.

Among the other NFL teams to show interest in Robinson include the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and New York Jets.

Robinson is an absolute beast, measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds. The Rebel tallied 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven sacks, and five forced fumbles last season while earning a spot in the Senior Bowl.

As for athletic testing, Robinson posted a 4.66 40-yard dash, a 1.63 10-yard split, and a 33.5” vertical jump.

Justin Melo of The Draft Network stated, “Tavius Robinson possesses every trait necessary to develop into a sack artist at the next level. Robinson has natural athletic abilities that make him an impactful defender. Robinson is a versatile talent that played various positions across Ole Miss’ multiple fronts.”

Robinson has a unique story lettering in football, track, and basketball at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute in Ontario, Canada. He then signed with the University of Guelph, was named to the All-Ontario Rookie Team in 2018, and finally earned Second-Team All-Ontario honors in 2019 before signing with Ole Miss in 2020.

Robinson has the tools to be a solid pickup in the mid-rounds of the draft with great athleticism and size.

