The Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Final Four, Part 1

Only three matchups left before we find out which is the greatest football movie of all time. We’re down to the semifinals as the four teams that remain are:

No. 9 “Remember the Titans”

No. 5 “Friday Night Lights”

No. 14 “Any Given Sunday”

No. 15 “Varsity Blues”

Here’s a look at the bracket.

Today’s matchup is between “Remember the Titans” and “Friday Night Lights.”

“Remember the Titans” destroyed “The Replacements” in the second round of our tournament with 76 percent of the vote (169-54). “Friday Night Lights” defeated “Jerry Maguire 193-100, earning 66 percent of the votes.

Which of these two great movies will advance to the championship round?