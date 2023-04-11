 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Final Four, Part 1

To the semifinals!

By Jason Garrison
/ new

Only three matchups left before we find out which is the greatest football movie of all time. We’re down to the semifinals as the four teams that remain are:

  • No. 9 “Remember the Titans”
  • No. 5 “Friday Night Lights”
  • No. 14 “Any Given Sunday”
  • No. 15 “Varsity Blues”

Here’s a look at the bracket.

Today’s matchup is between “Remember the Titans” and “Friday Night Lights.”

“Remember the Titans” destroyed “The Replacements” in the second round of our tournament with 76 percent of the vote (169-54). “Friday Night Lights” defeated “Jerry Maguire 193-100, earning 66 percent of the votes.

Which of these two great movies will advance to the championship round?

Poll

Which football movie should advance to the next round?

view results
  • 73%
    Remember the Titans
    (139 votes)
  • 26%
    Friday Night Lights
    (50 votes)
189 votes total Vote Now

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...