Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Ravens; should Bengals be scared?

Odell Beckham Jr. was once easily among the top five receivers in the league. But that was back in 2016, when the Cincinnati Bengals hadn’t even entered the rebuilding mode that culminated with landing Joe Burrow.

Now the 31-year-old receiver, who has only played 21 games in the last four years, has signed a lucrative deal with the Baltimore Ravens, who may be trying to send a message to Lamar Jackson that they are finally giving him a top-flight receiver.

The Ravens have signed aging star receivers in the past to mixed results. Steve Smith worked out relatively well for them in the final three years of his career. but that was before the Lamar Jackson era.

After drafting Jackson, the Ravens signed Dez Bryant in 2020. He went on to catch six passes for 47 yards in six games.

Last year, the Ravens added Desean Jackson, who totaled just nine receptions in seven games for Baltimore.

And if you count Sammy Watkins as a former star WR, the Ravens signed him in 2021, and he went on to play 13 games and catch 27 passes for 394 yards.

So will Beckham be the first receiver to put up big numbers with Jackson (if he’s actually still on the roster)? Should this signing scare the Bengals? According to Craig Carton, it very much should.

"All the Cincinnati Bengals fans are panicking right now, If the Ravens had Odell and Lamar Jackson last season, they don't make it to the AFC Championship game!"



— @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/6N1ynVXazb — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) April 10, 2023

What do we think about the signing and Carton’s comments? Watch our video on the topic to find out:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: