Bengals News (4/11): Speed stops for a visit

2023 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 Presented By Integrity Express Logistics

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and the Bengals are set to make their pick at number 28 in the first round. There is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding this year's draft class, and we have compiled the most recent projections from various media outlets to provide you with an exclusive glimpse into potential Bengals' selections. Without further ado, let's kick off our second edition of the Mock Draft Roundup.

Paycor & Cincinnati Bengals Announce First Annual Local Minority-Owned Small Business Contest, "Earn Your Stripes"

Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR) in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, announces today the launch of an annual local business innovation contest, "Paycor + Cincinnati Bengals Present: Earn Your Stripes." Paycor and the Cincinnati Bengals encourage local, diversely owned business leaders throughout the Tri-State area to share their innovative business ventures for a panel of judges. Nominations will run from April 11 to May 17, culminating in a pitchfest-style competition on June 14 at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals Fans Gearing Up For Ken Riley's Hall-Of-Fame Induction

After stacking a Super Bowl appearance on back-to-back AFC title game berths to go with two straight AFC North championships, Bengals fans are already making plans to descend on the birthplace of the NFL to honor Riley on the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XVI teammate Anthony Munoz's induction in the Canton, Ohio shrine.

Cincinnati Wide Receiver Tyler Scott Reveals Top-30 NFL Draft Visit With Cincinnati Bengals

"I’ve met with all 32 teams throughout the process," Scott said to The Draft Network recently. "Despite me being an underclassman, all of my interviews have been straight football questions. I spoke with a lot of scouts who actually told me that’s a great sign. It means teams don’t have many question marks on me. Nobody really asked me about my background or off-field stuff. It was all football talk. That’s apparently also a great sign because it means teams are comfortable with my character."

3 cornerbacks the Bengals could land in first round of NFL Draft 2023

The Bengals will be tasked with challenging wide receiver coverages against their divisional foes next year after the splashes their foes made in free agency. Cleveland’s trade acquisition of Elijah Moore and the Ravens’ latest inking of Odell Beckham Jr. means that the Bengals’ secondary will be tested greatly in 2023.

Joe Burrow’s popularity big factor in Bengals’ prime-time games again

Hobson talked to Mike North, the NFL’s vice president for broadcasting, planning and scheduling who said that Cincinnati is a very compelling team, and Joe Burrow is a big reason why.

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow, Defensive End Sam Hubbard NFL Stars Attend UFC 287

Joe Burrow and other NFL stars made the trip down to Miami, Florida, for UFC 287 this weekend. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback attended the fights alongside Sam Hubbard, Odell Beckham Jr., and the Bosa Brothers.

Why RB Joe Mixon might not be back with Bengals in 2023

In Super Bowl LVI and last year’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Mixon was rendered a spectator as Cincinnati’s offense needed at least a field goal late in the fourth quarter to extend the game. Samaje Perine, Mixon’s primary backup and the better pass blocker of the two, was on the field instead.

Around the league

Joe Burrow’s popularity big factor in Bengals’ prime-time games again

Hobson talked to Mike North, the NFL’s vice president for broadcasting, planning and scheduling who said that Cincinnati is a very compelling team, and Joe Burrow is a big reason why.

Jets QB Zach Wilson spending offseason in odd limbo while team pursues Aaron Rodgers

Business was good at one of the cookie shops Zach Wilson owns in New York early on a recent weekend morning. A half dozen employees rolled balls of chocolate dough, the pop music was loud, the customers walked out with piles of the stylized pink boxes.

Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones wants to put 'people on notice' after Denver departure

Jones noted that while Broncos management kept him out of the Wilson deal -- in which they sent a host of draft picks, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to the Seahawks for Wilson -- they didn't back it up with a new deal to ensure he remained in Denver for the long haul.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'very excited' for 2023 outlook, 'smiling a lot more' entering Year 4

"Offseason training has been good," he said Monday at his second-annual "Luau with Tua" event benefitting his foundation, via the Palm Beach Post. "Been working on strength in many areas and been chipping away at things that I felt like I needed to work on to get to where I feel like I can get to in the later parts of the season."