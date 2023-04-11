Bengals bringing in QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for pre-draft visit

The Cincinnati Bengals have been active in pre-draft visits, as always. Bringing in players for a chance to meet them or work with them before the draft is commonplace in today’s NFL

And on Tuesday, we got a report of another visit set, this time with a quarterback.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported that Cincinnati with host UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The Bengals are hosting UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson a 30 visit today/tomorrow, per sources. With a new contract coming for Joe Burrow, hitting on a Day 3 QB to save on depth at the position would be big.



Also, Clemson DE Myles Murphy will be in Cincinnati tomorrow. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 11, 2023

Thompson-Robinson is a fifth-year senior who is expected to go in the later rounds of the draft. With veteran Trevor Siemian recently in for a visit and Purdue quarterback Aiden O’Connell having a private workout with the team, the Bengals are doing their due diligence on quarterbacks.

The backup for the last three seasons, Brandon Allen, remains unsigned, leaving only Jake Browning on the roster behind Joe Burrow. Browning has never taken meaningful snaps in the NFL, so it isn’t a shock to see them taking a look at young prospects.

Breer also notes that Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will be in Cincinnati Tuesday for a visit, as the Bengals are taking a look at possibly adding to their pass rush rotation for next season.

And no, Burrow’s contract negotiations have nothing to do with the Bengals looking at late-round quarterbacks.