Three and Out Podcast: Mock Draft Special

It won’t be too much longer until the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off, and the Cincinnati Bengals will be on the clock when pick No. 28 rolls around.

On the latest episode of Three and Out, Kevin and I did a mock draft special! We used three different websites to simulate three different mock drafts. We traded Jonah Williams in one, traded back in another, and did the last one straight up. We went through five rounds in each draft.

Who did we land that could help the Bengals get over the hump in 2023?

Enjoy!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes! And as always, Who Dey!