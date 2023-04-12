The Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Final Four, Part 2

Today is the second matchup of the final four in our greatest football movie bracket. This matchup is between “Any Given Sunday” and “Varsity Blues,” who were both the lowest seeds in the tournament of 16 movies.

Remember, the movies were picked based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores.

“Any Given Sunday” earned 51 percent of the votes in an unbelievably close matchup with “Rudy,” which was the No. 6 seed, winning by only nine votes (229-220). “Varsity Blues” won another close matchup (208-180) with 54 percent of the votes against the original version of “The Longest Yard.”

The winner between “Any Given Sunday” and “Varsity Blues” will go up against the winner of “Remember the Titans” and “Friday Night Lights” in the championship round.