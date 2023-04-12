Bengals showing interest in a pair of SEC stars

The Cincinnati Bengals have spent the past few months leaving no stone unturned over this NFL Draft process. That includes taking a look at some potential offensive weapons that should go in the latter rounds.

One of the most recent is having Ole Miss running back Zach Evans in for a visit.

At this rate, it seems like the question is when will the Bengals draft a running back and not if they will. They have met with plenty of them, and this draft is very deep in quality running backs.

Evans is easily one of those guys. We could see him go as early as the third round or somewhere late on Day 3. It really comes down to what a team is looking for from whatever prospect they draft that will impact the order they are taken more than anything else. Evans is a great running back, but we didn’t see much of him in the passing game. He only had 30 catches but averaged 9.9 yards a catch.

At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Evans looks like the guy who can take the hits the NFL will be dealing him. He has the acceleration and speed to make things happen when he finds daylight. He is coming from more of a zone running scheme, but that could benefit him in the NFL as he won’t be able to be as patient waiting for blocks to develop if he came to Cincinnati.

The Bengals weren’t done there. It has also been confirmed that the Bengals had a meeting with speedy Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers.

“I’ve had a ton of Zoom meetings since Arkansas’ Pro Day. I’ve met with the Bengals, Vikings, and Broncos to name a few,” Landers told Justin Melo from Draft Network.

Landers is coming off running a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also averaged just under 20 yards per catch last season. He has big-play receiver written all over him. He is also 6-foot-4 with long strides.

However, Landers is already 23 years old and still has plenty of cleaning up to do with his technique, as he doesn’t exactly run a full route tree. Still, some of the plays he makes really make you wonder what he could do in a Bengals offense where teams can’t throw a safety over top of him.