Bengals News (4/12): Taking the off-season to the next step

Bengals' Single-Minded Professor Trayveon Williams Takes His Case To The Field

And now that Samaje Perine isn't, Williams knows the opportunity he has been "begging," for is also here. That's why he spent this offseason in Cincinnati working out and went to his native Texas just one day a week to help teach Friday's workshop on "Name, Image & Likeness and Athlete Advocacy," at the Texas A&M Law School.

2023 NFL Draft: How Bengals could help Jets seal Aaron Rodgers deal and other trade proposals for Cincinnati

Like we already mentioned, the Bengals almost never trade up in the first round, but if it's going to happen, it would likely be in the following situation: A top player on the Bengals draft board who was expected to be a top-20 pick falls out of the top 20. If that happens, the Bengals might see an opportunity to pounce.

Identifying Cincinnati Bengals' Targets at Edge Rusher Ahead of The 2023 NFL Draft

He prefers his pass rushers to squeeze the pocket and build a cage around the quarterback rather than bending around the outside for a sack. This is to trap mobile quarterbacks to limit improvisation, rather than gaining extra sacks which would give a possible escape route. Using some of their trends on size, athleticism, and college production. We can zero in on likely defensive line targets for them in this draft by looking at a few different metrics.

Commissioners: Building new stadium isn't completely out of the question

Hamilton County taxpayers fund Paycor and the Bengals lease it from the county. That lease is set to expire in 2026, so as the county commissioners prepare for negotiations, they're also in the early stages of preparing renovation plans.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Cincinnati meeting with Bengals

He was a four-year starter for the Bruins and played five seasons, passing for 10,710 yards with 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. Thompson-Robinson also ran for 1,826 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals Center Ted Karras: 'Joey B's A Killer' is 'Psyched' About Playing With Orlando Brown Jr.

"Yes, Joey B's (Burrow) a killer," Karras told McAfee. "We are going to win one (a Super Bowl). It's all I can think about. They've never won one in Cincinnati. So we want to be the guys to do it and Joey B, man. I mean he's the guy to do it, and it's fun coming to work every day with him. I've been very spoiled with quarterback play in my career."

3 ways Bengals can build upon an already-strong offseason

Fans were clamoring for a safety signing, but, it didn't seem like the Bengals were even kicking the tires on safeties at the time. Then came the out-of-the-blue cannon shot of the Orlando Brown Jr. signing. Finally, something to crow about. For sure, the Bengals were about to jump in with both feet into free agency.

Should Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud or Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young go No.1 overall? | 'NFL Total Access'

Packers RB Aaron Jones on reworked contract: 'I didn't want to be greedy'

Jones told reporters Tuesday that his desire to remain in Green Bay was the overriding factor in the decision. He also noted that it's still a pretty good payday and doesn't consider it a "pay cut" because it's still the most he's ever made in one season.

DeMeco Ryans: Texans not looking for franchise 'savior' with No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

"It's exciting for us to have the No. 2 pick, but also at the same time, there is no pressure where a young man is picked," he said. "I think it's unfair to ask a guy just because you're picked No. 2 overall, you have to come in and you're the face of our franchise and you're the leader. That's unfair to the guy. I'm not going to put that type of weight on the shoulders of whoever that is that we pick. That's not what we're anticipating. That's not what we're expecting them to do.