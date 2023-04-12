Dalton Kincaid visits Bengals and gets medical clearance from back injury

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid is projected to be one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft. Some even consider him the best tight end in one of the deepest classes at the position in recent memory.

The Cincinnati Bengals hosted Kincaid for a visit today, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kincaid is also set to visit New England and Green Bay. He has already visited the Texans, Raiders, Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Lions, Chiefs, and Cowboys, per Schefter.

Dr. Robert Watkins recently sent a letter to NFL teams, fully clearing Utah TE and expected first-round pick Dalton Kincaid from the back injury he suffered last season.



“Dalton Kincaid sustained a back injury while playing football on 11/26/2022,” said the email from Dr.… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2023

The tight end did suffer a back injury last season but has since been cleared to play, a major development with the NFL Draft just two weeks away.

Kincaid’s doctor stated, “Subsequent MRIs have shown appropriating healing, and he has been asymptomatic with no pain and no limitation of function for at least 3 months. He is cleared to play football with no restrictions,” according to Schefter.

Kincaid has typically been mocked in the first round, though some projections had him going lower due to the back issue. Now that it’s cleared up, Kincaid figures to be a near-lock to go in Round 1, and there is a decent chance he’s already off the board when Cincinnati goes on the clock at pick 28.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein discussed Kincaid’s talents by stating, “[Kincaid is a] tight end whose premium talent as a pass-catcher will be the primary focus for evaluators. Kincaid is a fluid route runner with the athleticism and play speed to create mismatches against lesser coverage. Impeccable ball skills and sticky hands allow him to tilt 50/50 contested throws in his favor. He lacks the play strength and technique to work in-line but can handle some positional blocking in space from time to time. Kincaid can manage a more extended route tree, allowing calculating play-callers to open up the entire field and stress coverages. He will need to acclimate to a more physical/athletic brand of coverage but should blossom into a weapon.”

Kincaid tallied 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns before going down with an injury.

The Bengals recently signed Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year deal, but the tight end room is still in need of more talent.

If Cincinnati drafts Kincaid, he’d be another talented weapon for Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor’s loaded offense.