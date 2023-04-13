Bengals meet virtually with Boise State OT John Ojukwu, per report

Per a report from Justin Melo of the Draft Network, the Cincinnati Bengals recently held a virtual meeting with Boise State offensive tackle John Ojukwu.

Ojukwu is a 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman who played six college seasons for his hometown Boise State Broncos. He participated in both the NFL Combine and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

He was an All-Mountain West First Team selection in 2021 and 2022 at left tackle and an All-Mountain West Second Team selection in 2020.

#Bengals met virtually with @BroncoSportsFB OT John Ojukwu, per league source.



Ojukwu is an intriguing prospect that scored an 8.73 RAS (@MathBomb) pic.twitter.com/seddtwPm0O — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 10, 2023

The Bengals, like all 32 teams are in the process of conducting pre-draft meetings with several players and the Boise State alum is the latest player Cincinnati has reportedly sat down with.

Ojukwu is a projected undrafted free agent as his consensus mock draft selection per NFL Mock Database is slot 323rd consensus which would leave him out of the 259 draft choices and make him an undrafted free agent. However, he is projected to go as high as 167th, which would make him a fifth-round draft choice.

If the Bengals were to select the offensive tackle, he would add more depth to an offensive line room that, between struggles and injuries in recent years, has proven the more bodies in the room, the better.

The Bengals currently have seven draft picks with one in each round, so the most likely picks that Cincinnati could take Ojukwu with would be either its sixth-round (206th overall) pick or seventh-round (246th overall) selection.