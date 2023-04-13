Bengals News (4/13): Jobs on the line

5 Bengals players who could get cut after 2023 NFL Draft

If the Bengals add offensive line depth at any point during the draft, that's not going to be good news for Hakeem Adeniji. A former sixth-round pick out of Kansas in 2020, Adeniji was thrown into the deep end of the pool right away playing both tackle spots throughout the season due to various injuries occuring.

Bengals met with Arkansas WR Matt Landers before 2023 NFL draft

Landers is a massive target for an offense and that showed last year when he caught 47 passes for 901 yards and eight scores (19.2 yards per catch). The Bengals aren’t exactly hurting to find boundary targets, but with the coaches playing Ja’Marr Chase in the slot more last year, another big body for depth and certain situations could be a welcome addition.

Pay Burrow, Chase and ‘let Higgins walk’: NFL execs weigh in on Bengals’ cap conundrum - The Athletic

“You can probably do it, but who are you going to lose?” a high-ranking league executive told The Athletic. “They’ve probably got some other players who are worthy of extensions, so you’re going to have to make a decision on where you’re going young and where you want to allocate all of those resources, especially at wide receiver because there’s only one football. So if you (extend) Higgins, is it going to cost you Tyler Boyd? Probably. The structure of your roster already cost you (tight end) C.J. Uzomah to a certain extent. Trey Hendrickson has been an impactful pass rusher. You (lost safety) Jessie Bates. You can always keep those three players. Is it feasible? Yes, but it’s going to cost you somebody.”

Report: Arizona Cardinals Work Out Cincinnati Bengals Free Agent Tight End Drew Sample

The Bengals are still rather thin at tight end, with Devin Asiasi and Irv Smith Jr. remaining in the room.

Bengals taking Joe Burrow ranked one of the best moves of the decade

This is where the list starts getting tough. Maybe it’s too soon to have Burrow ranked this high, but he quickly established himself as an elite quarterback, and he might be only second to Mahomes when it comes to quarterback rankings. Don’t let the short list of accolades fool you. Burrow has already guided the Bengals to a Super Bowl and turned them into a winning organization after years of distress as an afterthought franchise.

Around the league

2023 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team

Some excellent prospects are not listed below because five teams (the Jets, Lions, Seahawks, Steelers and Texans) own three top-50 selections. Consequently, the third premium pick for each of those squads could claim one of the high-profile names missing in this rundown, prospects like running back Jahymr Gibbs and tight end Darnell Washington.

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. on possible contract extension: 'I mean, it'll happen eventually'

Michael Pittman Jr. is in line for a contract extension ahead of the final year of his rookie contract. Still, the receiver said at the opening of the Indianapolis Colts' offseason workouts that he's not fretting about a new deal.

Bailey Zappe will 'take full advantage' of any opportunity to become Patriots' QB1

"If my opportunity presents itself, I'm going to take full advantage of it," Zappe said at a youth football clinic in Newport, Rhode Island, via Mass Live’s Chris Mason. "I'm going to do everything I can to help the team win. That's really all I can say from that standpoint. That's coach Belichick's decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I'm going to be ready and take advantage of it."

Going fishing: Justin Herbert, Chris Jones, Tyreek Hill among NFL stars taking part in 'The Catch' competition

Other players who are scheduled to take part are Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, New England Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.