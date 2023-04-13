Bengals showing interest in Jadon Haselwood and Lance Boykin

As the NFL Draft gets closer and closer, the Cincinnati Bengals are continuing with their pre-draft meetings.

Cincinnati most recently met virtually with Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, according to Tanner Phifer.

This comes after news broke this week that the Bengals were showing interest in fellow Razorbacks receiver Matt Landers.

Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood has met virtually with the #Packers, #Bengals, #Texans, #Seahawks, and #Falcons, per source.



I’m told that he has a lunch meeting scheduled with the #Chiefs.



Haselwood hauled in 59 catches for 702 yards last season with the Razorbacks, leading… pic.twitter.com/uI7HG4UE4v — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) April 12, 2023

The 6-foot-3 receiver started all 12 games during the regular season for Arkansas in 2022, leading the team with 59 catches to go with 702 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He recorded at least three receptions in all 12 games.

At the NFL Combine, Haselwood recorded a 4.66 40-yard dash, 1.56 10-yard dash, and a 37” vertical jump.

WR Jadon Haselwood reeling this one in



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/CDcz5V1stp — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 4, 2023

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein stated, “[Haselwood is a] big possession target requiring work from the slot to create catch opportunities. Haselwood has good size and the strength to make contested catches underneath, but he lacks the speed or separation burst to uncover and stay open against NFL man coverage. His testing could make a difference for him, but a lack of special teams experience could hurt his cause to make it as a WR5/6.”

Cincinnati is also set to meet with Coastal Carolina cornerback Lance Boykin, according to Justin Melo.

.@CoastalFootball CB Lance Boykin is underrated. Boykin had 10 PBUs + 2 INTs in 2022. Versatile enough to play Safety + ST.@LanceB_1 met w/ 32 teams informally at Combine/@ShrineBowl. Boykin had Formal w. #49ers, recent virtuals w/ #Bengals + #Raiders.https://t.co/XRNu5nmZki — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 13, 2023

In Boykin’s redshirt senior season, he was voted a team captain, named to the 2022 All-Sun Belt second team, earned a spot on the 2022 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference third team, received a 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl invitation, was tabbed the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl “Breakout Defensive Player” of the Week (Nov. 14), and earned a spot on the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 preseason list.

Lance Boykin, PBU during team competition drills from Day 4 of the @ShrineBowl @CoastalFootball's CB certainly showed up on the big stage!#PFNShrine | @PFN365 pic.twitter.com/1Bxa4LxXDf — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein discussed Boykin’s game by stating, “linear cornerback with the size and length to disrupt the catch point, but he lacks the athletic fluidity and short-area twitch to get there on time. Boykin will struggle to stay connected with NFL route runners as a man defender and lacks the desired long speed to prevent burners from flying by him. He’ll need to play in a zone-based cover scheme and has the physical traits that could have teams trying him as a safety.”

Boykin had 58 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and two interceptions in 2022.

