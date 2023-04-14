Bengals’ Duke Tobin ranks third in latest NFL GM Power Rankings

The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, but before the thrilling weekend NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal dropped his General Manager Power Rankings.

Cincinnati’s Duke Tobin enters the new rankings at number three on Rosenthal’s list only behind Howie Roseman (Philadelphia Eagles) and Brett Veach (Kansas City Chiefs).

Rosenthal stated in his article, “Longtime NFL analyst Solomon Wilcots once said of Marvin Lewis that the coach ‘ raised the Titanic’ during his time in Cincinnati. That’s partly why Tobin gets extra credit for building two different Bengals eras with top-shelf rosters. Having Joe Burrow instead of Andy Dalton atop the quarterback depth chart should help the latest iteration last. The team has a strong recent record with targeted free-agent strikes (Chidobe Awuzie, DJ Reader) and it was smart not to overspend when some of their own players like Hayden Hurst and Vonn Bell got paid too much elsewhere. Tobin used that extra money to find value with tackle Orlando Brown Jr. at the top of the market and safety Nick Scott and tight end Irv Smith Jr. as worthwhile low-cost gambles. Cincinnati’s offensive line overhaul last offseason mostly worked, but I love that Tobin didn’t stand pat. There is strong cohesion between Tobin and Zac Taylor’s coaching staff, which develops rookies like cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt before giving them playing time. Burrow claimed back in January that the Bengals’ Super Bowl window is ‘my whole career.’ Tobin is the right man to prove his quarterback correct.”

.@greggrosenthal's GM Power Rankings: Eagles' Howie Roseman reigns, while Brad Holmes makes his mark in Detroithttps://t.co/3aZ1OVqxad pic.twitter.com/8m2aoMXHnv — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 13, 2023

Tobin does not look for media exposure and only steps in front of the microphone when it is needed.

But Tobin had a legendary response during the NFL Combine when asked about the rumors of trading star wide receiver Tee Higgins.

He answered by saying, “No, I’m not in the business of making other teams better. I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better, and so trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind. That’s their problem. They want a receiver? Go find your own, you know. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. So the trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now.”

The Bengals have been exceptional in the NFL Draft the last few years and have signed players in free agency that have been successful both on and off the field.

He and Cincinnati’s front office have built a successful roster around quarterback Joe Burrow after appearing in back-to-back AFC Championships.