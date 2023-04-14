Drew Sample re-signed by Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed unrestricted free agent tight end Drew Sample to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Sample, a fifth-year player by way of the Washington Huskies, was the Bengals’ second-round draft choice in 2019. He has played in 44 regular-season games (25 starts) while racking up 58 catches for 458 yards and one touchdown. A knee injury limited him to just two games this past season.

With the Bengals swapping Irv Smith Jr. for Hayden Hurst as the starting tight end, Sample figures to be the No. 2 option unless the team spends a high draft choice on one in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

