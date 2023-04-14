Bengals meet with Jaelyn Duncan ahead of NFL Draft

With the draft quickly approaching, teams are starting to wrap up final visits as they start to dwindle down their draft boards.

The Cincinnati Bengals are doing the same, as one interesting draft prospect received a visit from the staff and front office as draft night closes in.

That player is Maryland Terrapins offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan. The news of the visit was first reported by Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com.

A four-year starter for Maryland, Duncan has graded out well this offseason. So well that ESPN’s Matt Miller has him ranked as the 99th-best prospect in this draft.

With Duncan making some of his last visits, he has a handful of suitors heading into the NFL Draft including Ravens, Saints, Raiders, Chiefs, Titans, Cardinals Texans, Bears, Colts, Panthers, and Packers.

Jaelyn Duncan is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.01 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 128 out of 1288 OT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/cfsr5PD8HS #RAS pic.twitter.com/fMhdGPBDlO — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 8, 2023

Here is what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say of Duncan, which included a grade of 6.00, putting him in the ‘Traits Or Talent To Be Above-Average Backup’ tier of prospects.

“Highly athletic four-year starter at left tackle who might have the best chance to stick in the league as a zone-scheme guard. It’s easy to love the athletic flashes, but it’s challenging to love the complete body of work when studying the game tape. Duncan rarely plays with enough finish and his man is frequently near the final action because of it. He has the foot speed to protect as a left tackle, but his ability to anchor is a major concern. His lateral quickness should work to his advantage as a move blocker, but he’ll need to unearth enough grit to stand up to NFL bullies at the point of attack to make it.”

Every front office is looking to add depth on the offensive line, and it appears Duncan will be a sought-after player in this year's draft.

Should be interesting to see where he comes off the board, and if he ends up in the Queen City.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news! Who Dey!!