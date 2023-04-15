The Greatest Football Movie Ever Bracket: Championship Time

We’ve finally come down to the end of our football movie bracket, and I, like many of you, am generally unhappy with where it ended up.

If I had to do it again, I’d probably expand the bracket from 16 movies to including great movies like “The Program,” among others.

You live and you learn, right?

Here’s the bracket as we enter into the championship round.

“Remember the Titans” defeated “Friday Night Lights” by earning 72% of the vote (273-105). The movie, which was the No. 9 seed, defeated “American Underdog” and “The Replacements” before the two high school football movies went head-to-head in the semifinals.

“Varsity Blues,” which I was positive would get knocked out in the first round, defeated “Any Given Sunday” with 56% of the vote (244-195) to earn this spot in the final. “Varsity Blues” defeated “Brian’s Song” and “The Longest Yard” before its final four matchup.

So, which movie will win the whole thing?