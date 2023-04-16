Could Dawand Jones be a second-round option for the Bengals?

It wasn’t that long ago when the Cincinnati Bengals were connected to Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones in several NFL Mock Draft projections, but as a Round 1 target.

Fast-forward to now, and Jones could now be available for Cincinnati at the end of the second round, according to ESPN’s Matt Miller.

“The Bengals added left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, but there is still talk they could address the offensive line in the first two days of the draft. Right tackle, depending on what happens with Jonah Williams’ trade request, could be an early area of focus. Darnell Wright (Tennessee) — the best right tackle in the class — likely will be off the board by the time Cincinnati is on the clock in Round 1, but Dawand Jones (Ohio State) could be a plug-and-play find in Round 2. The Bengals also have big needs in the secondary and at tight end.”

As I stated above, numerous draft analysts thought Jones would be an option for Cincinnati at the 28th pick. However, Jones’ stock has dropped after he did not participate at his pro day and has reportedly gained weight since the season ended.

Athletic NFL Writer and creator of “The Beast” draft guide, Dane Brugler currently ranks Jones 62nd on his top-100 board.

With that being said, the Bengals currently hold the 60th pick (Round 2) in the NFL Draft.

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein summarized Jones by stating, “Massive right tackle with rare length but limited athleticism that impacts his consistency. Defenders accustomed to winning with power will need to switch up their approach against Jones. His physical traits help cover up some of his athletic deficiencies, while his power can be better unleashed with accurate hand strikes and a run scheme tailored to what he does best. The former high school basketball standout has decent slide quickness in protection but is unable to find his feet when attempting to match inside counters or stall out gaming fronts. Jones is a work in progress with holes that will have to be covered up with scheme help, but he should become a starting right tackle if he maintains the playing weight his team desires.”

With the pure explosion defensive ends possess in the NFL, Jones’ limited athleticism could be a reason enough for teams to pass on him during the early rounds of the NFL Draft.

Brugler believes if Jones falls to the end of the second round, the Bengals will draft him with the 60th overall pick and pair the tackle with Alex Cappa on the right side of Joe Burrow’s offensive line.