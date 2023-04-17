 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: The best pick at No. 28 for the Bengals

Do you choose offense or defense?

By AndrewHines
NFL: Cincinnati Welcomes Joe Burrow

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals opted to go defense with their first-round selection, choosing safety Dax Hill out of Michigan at pick No. 31.

Will they pick defense for the second consecutive year, or flip sides and choose an offensive player this year?

Knowing which players the Bengals have chosen to keep and let go, if you were in the Bengals’ front office, who are you choosing at No. 28 if the names mentioned below are still there on offense or defense?

Let us know in the polls below and in the comments section, as this will be today’s open thread!

Poll

Offensively, who do you say the Bengals should take at 28?

view results
  • 8%
    Dalton Kincaid
    (60 votes)
  • 27%
    Michael Mayer
    (184 votes)
  • 14%
    Darnell Washington
    (98 votes)
  • 35%
    Darnell Wright
    (238 votes)
  • 3%
    Jahmyr Gibbs
    (23 votes)
  • 7%
    Dawand Jones
    (47 votes)
  • 3%
    Other
    (21 votes)
671 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Defensively, who do you pick for the Bengals at 28?

view results
  • 28%
    Emmanuel Forbes
    (152 votes)
  • 7%
    Bryan Bresee
    (42 votes)
  • 9%
    Myles Murphy
    (52 votes)
  • 39%
    Calijah Kancey
    (213 votes)
  • 6%
    Brian Branch
    (34 votes)
  • 5%
    Kelee Ringo
    (28 votes)
  • 2%
    Other
    (15 votes)
536 votes total Vote Now

