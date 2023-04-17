Bengals hosting slew of local talent for pre-draft workout on Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have had many local stars on the roster over the past few years.

Kevin Huber went to Cincinnati and attended McNicholas High School. On top of that, Sam Hubbard, who is among the team’s starting defensive ends, played at Ohio State and went to Moeller.

The talent in Queen City at the collegiate level is still at a high level, and when including surrounding colleges like Western Kentucky, Miami, Ohio State, Eastern Kentucky and Marshall, the pool Cincinnati has opted to bring in gets even deeper.

The Bengals are hosting a pre-draft workout Tuesday for local prospects. Eleven Bearcats will attend, as well as six Buckeyes, highlighted by safety Ronnie Hickman, a projected Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to NFL.com.

Players with high school ties to Cincinnati and Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford will be in attendance as well.

With the draft just over a week away, the expectations are continuing to build as the Bengals look to improve upon a team that will enter next season with Super Bowl aspirations.

Bengals Local Pro Day 2023

Ohio State Buckeyes

Jerron Cage, DT

Palaie Gaoteote, LB

Ronnie Hickman, S

Tanner McCalister, S

Bradley Robinson, LS

Taron Vincent, DT

Cincinnati Bearcats

Arquon Bush, CB

Jeremy Cooper, OG

Javon Hicks, S

Wilson Huber, LB

Charles McClelland, RB

Lorenz Metz, OT

Dylan O’Quinn, OC

Jabari Taylor, DT

Leonard Taylor, TE

James Tunstall, OT

Ty Van Fossen, LB

Miami-Ohio Redhawks

Mac Hippenhammer, WR

Ryan McWood, LB

Jalen Walker, WR

Local High Schools