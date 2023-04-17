Bengals News (4/17): Pickup potential

Identifying Cincinnati Bengals Targets At Defensive Tackle Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

There is a famous, undersized defensive tackle that wore No. 97 for the Bengals that they took in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. And they actually drafted a player last year in Zach Carter that is actually slimmer than Geno Atkins was when they took him 13 years ago.

Bengals NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Cincinnati makes a trade in first round

In this mock draft, the Bengals do indeed make a trade and move out of the 28th spot. For this mock draft, I used Pro Football Network's simulator. Different draft sites obviously have different grades on players so players that go earlier on one site might go later on another so keep that in mind.

Bengals kick tires on tight ends before the draft

Chris Simms has Kincaid at the highest-ranked tight end in the draft class, the lone Tier One prospect. Mayer, as we explained recently on PFT Live, is a guy whose 4.7-second speed doesn’t generate a ton of separation — but he seems to catch everything thrown his way. He’s third on the Simms list.

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Meeting With Western Kentucky Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie

"Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie continues to draw interest from some of the NFL’s best teams: He visits the Eagles today, then heads to visit the Bengals," Pelissero tweeted. "A one-time Oregon recruit, Hailassie previously visited the Chiefs."

Bengals players return for offseason workout program gallery

Players returned on Monday for the offseason program, which is a three-phase voluntary session aimed at getting players in programs with an emphasis on training, teaching and physical conditioning.

Bengals listed as great fit for Dalvin Cook if Vikings cut RB

Unfortunately, the time is also now for quarterback Joe Burrow to receive a massive contract extension. And between that extension, a down year (3.9 yards per carry) from running back Joe Mixon, a 2023 cap hit of $12.8 million and an offseason misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, there has been speculation that Mixon’s time with the team could be up.

Jets DL Quinnen Williams not reporting to start of voluntary offseason program today

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that defensive lineman Quinnen Williams won't report for the start of workouts, per sources informed of the situation.

Brock Purdy to attend 49ers offseason workouts, on track in recovery from elbow surgery

For the former seventh-round pick, who impressed down the stretch and led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game, reporting to San Francisco is a positive sign his rehab is on track after surgery was initially delayed; he'd likely remain in Arizona for rehab if there had been any stumbling blocks in recent weeks.

2021 NFL Draft do-over: Jets pick Justin Fields; Trey Lance still top-10 choice

I feel for the Jets fans who will remember the 2021 NFL Draft because of their team taking Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. I really feel for you, because I'm a Bears fan who remembers taking Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes in 2017.