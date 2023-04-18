Bengals set to meet with Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing with pre-draft workouts as the NFL Draft is just around the corner.

The Bengals have a scheduled visit with Western Kentucky’s Kahlef Hailassie, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie continues to draw interest from some of the NFL’s best teams: He visits the #Eagles today, then heads to the visit the #Bengals, per source. A onetime Oregon recruit, Hailassie previously visited the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

Hailassie could be a late-round option or even a free agent signing after the draft for the Bengals.

The CB began his college career at Oregon before transferring out to Western Kentucky University.

Hailassie started all 12 games in 2022 for WKU tallying 65 tackles, eight of them being for loss, 10 passes broken up, and forced two fumbles, according to Western Kentucky football. He also recorded two interceptions on the year, one of those being a game-sealing turnover for the Hilltoppers.

He was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team.

KAHLEF HAILASSIE WITH A HUGE INTERCEPTION LATE IN THE 4TH!@WKUFootball pic.twitter.com/22yw0FA6UB — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 22, 2022

Hailassie is a physical player standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 200 pounds.

He is able to work off blocks with good instincts and has a good sense for anticipating reads, as you can see below from the Shrine Bowl.

Kahlef Hailassie was sooooo close to a Pick-6 in the #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/W9vWQNZKuu — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 3, 2023

The Western Kentucky cornerback graded in the top 50 by PFF for overall defense and coverage.

Hailassie caught the attention of some NFL teams with his pro day workout numbers at Western Kentucky, posting a 4.06 short shuttle and a 6.68 3-cone time.

PICK!



Kahlef Hailassie snags the INT for @WKUFootball and the Hilltoppers are back in motion pic.twitter.com/2EU88saMd3 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 24, 2022

Hailassie has also met with the Chiefs and Eagles with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away.