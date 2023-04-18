 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals set to meet with Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie, per report

Cincinnati continues searching for secondary depth in the upcoming draft

By PatrickJCarey
/ new
NCAA Football: Boca Raton Bowl-Appalachian State at Western Kentucky Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing with pre-draft workouts as the NFL Draft is just around the corner.

The Bengals have a scheduled visit with Western Kentucky’s Kahlef Hailassie, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Hailassie could be a late-round option or even a free agent signing after the draft for the Bengals.

The CB began his college career at Oregon before transferring out to Western Kentucky University.

Hailassie started all 12 games in 2022 for WKU tallying 65 tackles, eight of them being for loss, 10 passes broken up, and forced two fumbles, according to Western Kentucky football. He also recorded two interceptions on the year, one of those being a game-sealing turnover for the Hilltoppers.

He was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team.

Hailassie is a physical player standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 200 pounds.

He is able to work off blocks with good instincts and has a good sense for anticipating reads, as you can see below from the Shrine Bowl.

The Western Kentucky cornerback graded in the top 50 by PFF for overall defense and coverage.

Hailassie caught the attention of some NFL teams with his pro day workout numbers at Western Kentucky, posting a 4.06 short shuttle and a 6.68 3-cone time.

Hailassie has also met with the Chiefs and Eagles with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft: Everything to know

View all 81 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...