Bengals News (4/18): Worst Mock Draft Pick

Brinson's 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: The Worst Mock Ever that is sure to anger every single NFL fanbase

A wide receiver for the Bengals?

A Sign New Bengals Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Adding To Zac Taylor's Chemistry: "Every Day I'm Hustling'

Asked about first impressions playing with new tag-team partner Cordell Volson at left guard, he volunteered, "Honestly, he might be the biggest guard I've ever played with," Brown said. "I'll let you know at the end of training camp. I'll have an answer for you."

Quick Hits: Bengals Ring In The New To Open Offseason Workouts; No Setbacks For Chido, L.C.

The Bengals opened their voluntary workouts Monday at Paycor Stadium and their biggest overhaul in three years could be seen in the new lockers, new seating arrangements and, if you're new starting safety Dax Hill, a new beard to match a new role.

Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams absent as Bengals begin offseason program

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor and his coaching staff welcomed players back into the building on Monday morning as the team began the first phase of its voluntary offseason program.

Bengals Expected To Ask Joe Mixon To Take Pay Cut

It appears Joe Mixon will soon face a decision: take a pay cut or be cut. The Bengals are expected to ask the six-year starter to accept a pay reduction soon, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic notes (subscription required). Signed through 2024, Mixon is attached to base salaries of $9.4MM (2023) and $9.7MM (’24). Bengals executive VP Katie Blackburn stopped well short of guaranteeing Mixon would be back when asked in March.

Who we saw and talked to during the first day of Bengals offseason training

Those in attendance Monday included Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Cordell Volson and newcomers Orlando Brown and Irv Smith.

Joe Mixon Makes Quick Comment Ahead of Cincinnati Bengals' First Offseason Workout

The 26-year-old was charged with aggravated menacing for a January incident that happened in downtown Cincinnati. He was also investigated after a minor was shot near his property in March. Mixon wasn't changed in that incident.

Jalen Hurts Contract Complicates Matters For Joe Burrow, Bengals

Jalen Hurts, a former second-round pick, is now the highest-paid player in NFL history. He’s started at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons. In one of those seasons, he posted elite numbers. So, what does that mean for the Cincinnati Bengals and former #1 overall pick Joe Burrow, who has lived up to every bit of his lofty expectations?

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Names Irv Smith Jr. Starting Tight End: 'He's A Good Weapon For Us'

"Yeah, we think he can come in and play that role for us," Taylor said. "There's always competition in that room, but that's the vision that we have for Irv (Smith Jr.) to come in there and fill that role that Hayden had for us."

Cincinnati Bengals Address Defense Early, Give Joe Burrow More Weapons in Mock Draft 3.0

They decide to address their defense early in mock draft 3.0, but ultimately spend four of their seven selections on offensive players, including two guys from the University of Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals mock draft 2023

Cornerback and tight end seem to be the positions to address first, but a running back and linemen also should be areas to add. Here’s a seven-round Bengals-only mock draft put together using the PFF.com simulator based on their analysts’ “Big Board,” set to consider needs more and positional value less and excluding randomness and trades.

Cincinnati Bengals Chat With Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

LaPorta has age, production and athleticism on his side. He's projected to be a second round pick and might not make it to the Bengals when they're on the clock in round two (60th overall).

Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Orlando Brown: 'End Goal In This World Is To Have a Gold Jacket'

"Ultimately, my end goal in this world is to have a gold jacket," Brown said about his pursuit of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "No matter how much money I make, that's not necessarily my end goal. You know what I mean? Like I'm in this for Super Bowls. I'm in this for All-Pros. I'm in this for Pro Bowls. I'm in this to have the best offensive line in the world, and that's what means the most to me is to be able to have the opportunity to suit up for the franchise. To suit up for guys like nine (Joe Burrow) you know, that's what's most important to me."

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor on Talks With Jonah Williams: 'I'll Keep All That Stuff Private'

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor updated the state of the right tackle position with the media on Monday. He did not want to give details about his discussions with tackle Jonah Williams.

Around the league

The First Read: Five major takeaways from Jalen Hurts' mega-extension

If there's one thing we knew about Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts after last season, it was that he didn't have any more questions to answer. He earned All-Pro honors, made a serious case to be the NFL's Most Valuable Player and nearly beat Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII. All those people who doubted his ability when he arrived in the NFL three years ago suddenly looked foolish. The dude could play, and the scary thing was that he was seemingly just getting started.

2023 NFL Draft: RB Bijan Robinson, QB Bryce Young headline Next Gen Stats' six can't-miss prospects

Envision an NFL draft strategy that synergizes the expert judgment of experienced talent evaluators with the precision of cutting-edge data analytics. Four years ago, our team at Next Gen Stats embarked on a bold quest to bring this vision to life. Our objective: to accurately predict if a prospect would become a starter -- or even earn a spot in the Pro Bowl -- within his first three NFL seasons.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford feeling 'refreshed' entering 2023 voluntary offseason workouts

"I wasn't able to do what I wanted to do," he said Monday. "We handed the ball off on every play or whatever. I didn't throw all offseason. That's kind of frustrating for a guy that likes to do that. So, it's kind of nice that I'll be able to go out there and have a much more normal offseason experience and be able to be out there and do what I love to do."

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes updates ankle at start of offseason program: 'I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent'

"Now it's been more about just kind of managing it, getting the mobility back the best that I possibly can," Mahomes explained. "I wouldn't say I'm 100 percent, but I've had no, necessarily, limitations. It's just that when you go through the grind of a week of training and you're trying to push it and go through the rehab process, but at the same time you want to make sure you're still building. You might be a little sore on the weekends, but we've done a great job of pushing it to the right limit to where now I'm throwing and stuff like that and having no limitations there.