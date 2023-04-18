Damar Hamlin cleared for full football activities

The Cincinnati Bengals were involved in one of the scarier things we’ve ever seen on an NFL field a little over four months ago. When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down early in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football game, the once buzzing crowd at Paycor Stadium went silent.

We all know the rest, but let’s skip ahead to some great news.

Tuesday, reports from multiple sources said that Hamlin is not only fully recovered from the cardiac episode he suffered on the field, but he is cleared for all football activities and will be able to resume his playing career. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane confirmed the reports.

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane told reporters today that, after visiting with medical specialists last week, safety Damar Hamlin now has been cleared to resume full activity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023

After Hamlin fell into sudden cardiac arrest, the focus shifted from football to his fight for his life. Quick action from first responders at the stadium and great care at UC Health played a major role in Hamlin being able to make it through, but many wondered if he would ever take the field again.

Medical clearance for football activity seemed so unimportant in January, but Hamlin being able to get back on the field to do what he loves is great news for the football world.

The Bills and Bengals will meet again as foes in 2023, back at Paycor Stadium. In what will surely be an emotional return for Hamlin, No. 3 can expect tons of support from Who Dey Nation.