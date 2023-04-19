Bengals showing interest in OT Jake Witt and CB DJ Ivey

With the NFL Draft just over a week away, the Cincinnati Bengals are continuing with their pre-draft meetings.

The next few players on Cincinnati’s list are Jake Witt and DJ Ivey, per reports.

Source: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt has a 30 visit with the #Bengals on Wednesday. I am told that he will fly out on Tuesday. Witt also has a workout with the #Colts later this week, per sources.



Witt has already had workouts with the #Eagles and 30 visits with the #Broncos,… pic.twitter.com/PtFvNFyufD — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) April 17, 2023

More visits today with the draft just nine days away:



Miami CB DJ Ivey is visiting the #Bengals



West Virginia DL Dante Stills is visiting the #49ers https://t.co/SiXkI8jfJp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2023

Jake Witt has already met with the Eagles, Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, 49ers, Browns, and more, according to Tanner Phifer.

The Northern Michigan offensive tackle has been compared to All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs by multiple teams, according to MLFootball.

UPDATE: Northern Michigan University standout OT Jake Witt has a Top-30 visit with the Cincinnati #Bengals, source says.



The Wildcats star has a private workout with the Indianapolis #Colts later this week, per league sources.

Witt has already had Top-30 Visits with the… pic.twitter.com/ePYpdwJ64l — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 17, 2023

Witt has become an intriguing prospect for numerous organizations due to his “freakishly impressive athletic profile” and has the potential/skill set to be molded into a talented offensive tackle at the professional level.

He originally was a tight end for NMU before moving to the offensive line due to an injury issue at the position in 2021.

Witt started all 11 games for NMU in 2022 after gaining the weight needed to play the position successfully.

The offensive tackle will be a potential late-round prospect for the Bengals but is an incredibly intriguing option in the upcoming draft.

The Bengals are also set to host Miami CB DJ Ivey, according to NFL’s Tom Pelissero.

Ivey tallied 38 total tackles (28 solo), five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions last season.

DJ IVEY WITH THE PICK FOR MIAMI pic.twitter.com/Z88tZQioie — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 6, 2022

The Bengals could be looking to add cornerbacks in the upcoming draft with Chidobe Awuzie coming off an ACL tear last season.

Both Witt and Ivey could be interesting options for Cincinnati in the later rounds of the NFL Draft that could make an impact.