Bengals News (4/19): New numbers for new faces

Bengals Partner With Skyline Chili

"We are thrilled to be the Official Chili of the Cincinnati Bengals, and we can't wait to serve Who Dey Nation and the incredible fan base at Paycor Stadium," said Sarah Sicking, Skyline Vice President, Marketing and Brand Engagement. "Skyline is known for bringing people together, so we're honored to bring that experience to fans as they enjoy Skyline and cheer on our beloved Bengals from inside the stadium."

Transition In Bengals Secondary Won't Take Tuesdays Off

"It's a running joke. One person doesn't replace a Gerry Bertier," said Thomas as Denzel Washington as Herman Boone. "Between myself, Mike Hilton, Chido (Awuzie) we're going to have to step it up … That's the standard. There's going to be no drop-off. There will be no going backward, but I think it will take multiple guys stepping up. It will be carried on. It's the standard of the Bengals secondary."

Bengals Reveal Jersey Numbers For New Players

Sidney Jones IV wore number 22 from (2017-2019) with the Philadelphia Eagles. He then wore number 35 during the 2020 NFL Season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. During the 2021 and part of the 2022 season, Jones IV wore 23 for the Seattle Seahawks. For the rest of the 2022 season, he wore 31 for the Las Vegas Raiders. Previous notable Bengals to wear number 24 include Vonn Bell (2020-2022) and Adam Jones (2010-2017).

Bills' Damar Hamlin discusses cause of cardiac arrest during Bengals game: 'I died on national TV' | Fox News

"Not to sound cliche, man, but the ‘wow moment’ is every day just being able to wake up and just take deep breaths and live a peaceful life," Hamlin said when asked what sticks out to him regarding his journey back to health. "To have a family, to have people around me that love me, that care about me, and for those people to still have me in their lives.

Former Bengals defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

While Smith was with the Browns in 2019, his girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was killed when she was hit by a car after she exited the vehicle he was driving. Cordero was standing on the road’s shoulder when the vehicle driven by a 47-year-old woman smashed into the passenger side of Smith’s car.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor sees new TE Irv Smith Jr. filling Hayden Hurst role in Cincinnati

A former second-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, Smith boasts intriguing athleticism and pass-catching prowess but has struggled to stay healthy for the balance of his four-year career. Since playing a full slate his rookie season in 2019, he's missed games each of the past three years. Smith was out all of 2021 due to a torn meniscus and played in just eight games in 2022 due to an ankle injury.

Around the league

Peter Schrager 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Texans trade out of No. 2; five QBs taken in first 12 picks

Teams I've spoken with compare him more often to a point guard than a quarterback, and that's OK. He's going to have the collective voices of head coach Frank Reich, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, senior assistant Jim Caldwell and veteran QB Andy Dalton in his ear. Young's small stature is a legit red flag to some evaluators; I still think he's the pick at No. 1. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is a natural leader who can be the face of a franchise.

Bills QB Josh Allen admits he'll need 'to adapt and change' his playing style: 'Get down, slide and live to fight another down'

"It sounds crazy, but I'm getting older," Allen said Tuesday, via USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes. "I know I can't continue to do this. I know when I'm using my youth, I feel like I can, but over the course of my career I'm going to have to learn to adapt and change."

Deshaun Watson feels 'night and day' difference after year in Cleveland: 'I'm ahead of the game'

Last year at this time, Watson faced uncertainty, with a potential suspension looming after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by more than two dozen women. He was eventually suspended for 11 games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: 'You never know'

"I don't think I've seen any set of circumstances that he's not a first-round pick in almost any draft," Jones said when asked about potentially drafting the Texas product. "I'm sure when that first day (of the draft) is over, he's gonna certainly have a team, and you never know."