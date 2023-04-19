Three and Out Podcast: Special Guest Joe Goodberry

We were lucky enough to be joined by resident Twitter NFL Draft expect Joe Goodberry on this week’s episode of Three and Out!

Joe discussed his thoughts on the state of the Cincinnati Bengals as it stands right now, and said whether or not they were better right now than they were following their loss in the AFC Championship game at the end of the last season.

We then talked about the upcoming draft and which players Joe likes for the Bengals in Days 1, 2, and some late-round Day 3 picks.

Finally, using Joe’s big board, we did a mock draft, which turned out exactly the opposite of what we said it should be earlier in the show.

Enjoy!

