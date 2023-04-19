Former Bengals DE Chris Smith passes away

Chris Smith, who played with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, died on Tuesday, April 18th, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The former NFL defensive end was 31 years old.

Rest in Peace Chris. Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you pic.twitter.com/alpUAeqIhY — Drew Rosenhaus (@DrewJRosenhaus) April 18, 2023

Smith, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Arkansas by the Jaguars, played for the Bengals in 2017. He also spent time on the Browns, Panthers, Raiders, Ravens, and Texans. Most recently, he was a member of the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons.

Smith finished his NFL career with 80 tackles, 11 sacks, and three forced fumbles. In his lone season with the Bengals, he had 17 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

In 2019, Smith’s longtime girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was struck and killed in a traffic accident after their car had a tire malfunction. The two are now survived by their daughter.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Chris Smith.